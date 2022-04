A spokesperson for Travis Scott has released the following statement to XXL in response to the release of the documentary Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy. “This propaganda piece is a farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion – just as the plaintiff’s legal teams have egregiously and cynically accused Mr. Scott of doing," the statement starts. "It’s a clear-cut attempt to gaslight the public, local law enforcement, and local judiciary, and I am confident that anyone with common sense can see as much."

