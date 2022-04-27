ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA WATER LAW SYMPOSIUM: Voluntary agreements: Are the promises enough or is it just a signpost on the way to more litigation?

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys Richard Roos-Collins, Doug Obegi, Jennifer Buckman, and Peter Prows discuss the pros and cons of the voluntary agreements. Voluntary agreements offer a potential alternative to flow standards imposed unilaterally by state agencies on water users. In theory, the agreements are voluntary commitments to both restore habitat and provide certain levels...

Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
purewow.com

7 Charming Small Towns Near Napa Valley That Aren’t, You Know, Napa

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s no denying that Napa Valley is a world-class wine region, but it’s also ideal for people to really enjoy...
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
International Business Times

California Desalination Plant Suffers Setback With Denial Recommendation

A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the...
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
