PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona woman who survived the 2017 Las Vegas shooting thanked her blood donors on Friday at a special event but also got a surprise meeting herself. “I am so thankful and grateful that I’m standing here in front of you to thank you,” said Jovanna Calzadillas. “Keep doing what you’re doing and fight for people like.” She got a standing ovation from everyone there. But then she got to meet Thad Bodker, from Henderson, Nevada, who was her blood donor. He drove hundreds of miles to Phoenix to surprise her. Calzadillas, her husband and Bodker then embraced while the crowd clapped. Bodker has donated 27 times.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO