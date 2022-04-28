ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial delayed in 1986 Green Bay homicide

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It took 34 years for Lou Griffin to be arrested for the murder of Lisa Holstead. It could be next year before he goes on trial for the 1986 death. The body of Holstead, 22, was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known...

Fox11online.com

Man convicted of killing wife in 1975 in Door County

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County jury convicted Richard Pierce Friday of killing his wife, Carol Jean, in 1975. Her body has never been found. Although she disappeared in 1975, charges weren’t filed until 2018. The verdict comes after a two-week trial in which Pierce, now 86, did...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial set in fatal overdose of pregnant woman

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who allegedly supplied the drugs which killed a pregnant Allouez woman will go on trial in October -- more than five years after the woman’s death. Dontreace Saulsberry, 42, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery, first-degree reckless homicide of an unborn child,...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox11online.com

Coroner: Chippewa Falls girl died of strangulation, blunt force

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Preliminary autopsy results confirm that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said Thursday that the autopsy on Illiana "Lily" Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Racine, WI
Brown County, WI
Green Bay, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox11online.com

Gas leak near UW-Oshkosh campus contained

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A gas leak that led to evacuations near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus has been contained. UW-Oshkosh police say the leak was in the 700 block of Scott Avenue. People are asked to stay alert in the area and allow crews space to work.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports 1,500+ COVID-19 cases, 2nd time in 8 days

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in eight days, but the seven-day average of new cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,524 new positive tests on Tuesday. The seven-day average fell to 1,159. The seven-day average of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Police: New license plate cameras 'best technology since DNA'

YAKIMA, Wash. (KIMA) — 22 automated license plate reading cameras went live in Yakima April 6. These solar-powered cameras have been installed in areas throughout the city in an effort to help local police solve and prevent crime. So how do they work?. The cameras scan every single car...
YAKIMA, WA
Fox11online.com

Mining company seeks permit in Marathon County

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A mining company wants permission to explore for gold and other minerals in Marathon County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Green Light Metals submitted an exploratory drilling application to the county on Thursday. The company wants to explore in Dells of the Eau Claire River County Park, which is between Wausau and Antigo.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash

SHEBOYGAN (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County. Authorities said Friday George Francis Seibel, of Saint Cloud, has died of injuries sustained when two vehicles collided Saturday on Highway 57 in the Town of Rhine.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County chase ends with two arrests and heroin

TOWN OF WAUKECHON (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested after allegedly throwing heroin out of the vehicle window during a high speed chase in Shawano County. Deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 29 near Highway K in the town of Waukechon Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Three arrested and $200,000 worth of drugs seized in Oshkosh investigation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A drug bust in Oshkosh ended with three arrests and investigators seizing more than $200,000 worth of drugs. Authorities served three search warrants at residences in Oshkosh on Thursday as part of a high-level drug trafficking investigation. Officials did not reveal the addresses of the residences. As...
OSHKOSH, WI

