MHS boys' golf takes 3rd at Topeka West

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago
Manhattan’s Tate Reid watches a shot from the fairway on Hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Manhattan finished third in the Topeka West Invitational. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High boys’ golf team took third out of 20 Monday at the Topeka West Invitational at the Topeka Country Club.

The Indians finished with a team score of 333, placing them behind first-place Shawnee Mission East’s 323 and Olathe Northwest’s 324. Blue Valley Northwest and Washburn Rural tied for fourth at 336.

They also finished ahead of the five other league teams at the tournament.

Sophomore Miles Braxmeyer led Manhattan with an 80 on the par 71 course at the Topeka Country Club, which earned him a tie for 11th. He was the third-highest finisher out of the Centennial League.

Senior Jonathan Wefald finished in a five-way tie for 17th at 82.

Freshman Tate Reid tied for 32nd at 85, senior Trey Sauder tied for 42nd at 86 and sophomore Owen Kandt tied for 70th at 94.

The Indians will compete at Hutchinson Friday before they host the Centennial League tournament at Stagg Hill next Monday.

