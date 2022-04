The SI.com Fan Nation draft is in the books. This mock draft was conducted by publishers of the 32 NFL teams on SI.com’s Fan Nation channel. There were no trades allowed, but the expectation is that there will be at least one or more in the first round, scheduled to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. The second and third rounds will be conducted on Friday night with the final rounds scheduled to begin Saturday at noon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO