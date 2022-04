PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance cameras captured an Uber driver chasing after his car in West Philadelphia after he was shot. Now, the search is on for the gunman. Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. But officers are also going through security video that captured the aftermath of the shooting. Security video shows, who a neighbor says, is a gunman running away from the scene after shooting an Uber driver by Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Another video shows who the neighbor says is the Uber driver limping across a street...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO