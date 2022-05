For someone to ask you how much you earn is considered impolite. Not only between strangers, it is an intimate fact that many times we do not reveal even to our closest beings. Hannah Williams , a tiktoker from Washington DC and her boyfriend, James Daniel , are becoming famous by breaking that paradigm and going out on the street to ask people they don't know just that: how much do you make? Contrary to what one might imagine, strangers are responding to him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO