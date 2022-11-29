Barbie: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The first Barbie trailer (watch below) has finally arrived! The live-action Barbie movie is set to transport us to a Barbie world as Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role .

As well as directing the upcoming cinematic project, Greta Gerwig, who is responsible for the likes of hit movies Little Women and Lady Bird , has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

As well as starring in the title role, the Wolf of Wall Street actress will also co-produce the movie with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which Margot runs with her husband Tom Ackerley and her best friend Josey McNamara.

Margot said of the new gig: "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Although she will be embodying the world-famous fashion icon in all its glory, the actress has teased that the movie defies our expectations.

Here’s everything we know about Barbie …

Barbie will be released on Friday July 21, 2023. Warner Bros' official Twitter account shared a first-look image of Margot as Barbie, who looks like she is dressed as Malibu Barbie as she sits in a bright pink Corvette, wearing a striped halterneck top, beaded bracelet, a polka dot headband and her signature bouncy blond hair.

Barbie trailer

Yes, one has finally landed and it suggests the film is going to be a lot of fun. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl every existed there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until..." and then we see little girls surrounded by Margot Robbie as a giant Barbie!

Who is in the cast of Barbie?

The upcoming movie has more excitement in store with its star-studded cast, including, Ryan Gosling as Barbie's dream man, Ken, along with Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and And Just Like That actor Hari Nef.

Margot also spoke to British Vogue about playing the role of Barbie saying that: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”

Margot Robbie. (Image credit: Getty)

On June 15, Warner Bros. released a new image teasing our first look at Ryan Gosling. As Ken, Ryan is sporting a spray tan, personalized underwear, bleach blonde hair and a shirtless double-denim look.

What is the Barbie movie plot?

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but Margot has hinted that the movie will go against our assumptions on everything we thought about the character.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter , she revealed: “And we like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has also described the movie as "wild" and "incredibly unique", and said "I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because its crazy" whilst speaking to GQ UK . He said that, although the movie is not a musical, he's been in dance rehearsals, making it even more difficult to try and predict what shape Barbie will take.

Margot Robbie dressed as cowgirl Barbie. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Director Greta Gerwig shared her "terror" on taking on such a bold project during an interview on the At Your Service podcast and feared that it could be a "career-ender."

She said: “It was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story? That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror.

“Usually that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘Ok, I probably should do it.'”

New Barbie images

Although there is currently no trailer out, there's been some exciting (and very bright!) images circulating online of Margot and Ryan filming scenes rollerblading as Barbie and Ken.

The picture shows Margot and Ryan transformed into Barbie and Ken dressed in outrageous 80s-style neon lycra as they rollerblade along Venice Beach...

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

The pair were also seen sporting iconic cowboy outfits, with Barbie wearing pink flares and a matching top complete with a cowboy hat and boots. Clearly cowgirl Barbie is set to make a huge comeback!