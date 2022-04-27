ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkton, VT

Man arrested for DUI #2 in Monkton

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONKTON — A 63-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Monkton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle...

newportdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monkton, VT
City
New Haven, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui 2
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
LEWISTON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy