West Virginia Extends Offer to 2023 PF Sultan Adewale

Kareem Lewis announced his commitment to Rutgers football on Thursday night.
A standout defensive back at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA), Lewis is a hard hitter who is solid in coverage and steps up as part of the run defense. He is a member of the class of 2022.
Lewis is rated a two-star athlete by Rivals. He had four offers including Bowling Green, UConn, UPenn and Temple.
Last June, he committed to UConn. He de-committed from the program in late November.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 47 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2022.
He announced his decision via social media on Thursday...
