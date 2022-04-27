Eboni K. Williams Says Austen Kroll Is “Overrated” After Summer House Drama

Everyone watches reality TV for different reasons. Escapism, envy itch that needs scratched, or maybe a compelling storyline (although this is rare). Other times viewers watch, look at a character, and think “OMG! I am so glad I am not that person and have to re-watch myself behave badly.” The cringe factor is so high you appreciate your somewhat mundane life. The second-stage embarrassment is real.

Southern Charm ’s Austen Kroll is THAT guy that makes you think THOSE things. He made a tool out of himself when newbies, Summer House cast members, and Southern Charm peeps mixed and mingled for the spin-off Winter House .

Austen wasn’t done there. He played – or more accurately played around – with some ladies to include Summer House girls Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard . He also played up the drama when he returned for more screen time for Linds B-Day weekend on Summer House.

Austen , true to his frat boy/ f***boy image , made a quiet impression on newcomer Real Housewives of New York cast member Eboni K. Williams .

On Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen , Eboni played a game where single Bravo stars were shown. She had to swipe right (mocking a dating app) if she would go on a date with them. Left means no thanks.

Andy brought up Austen , and Eboni had a classic reaction.

“What about Austen Kroll ?” asked Andy . “No! Next!” said Eboni . “No, no, no. Next, next, next. No. He’s overrated.”

YAAS! Eboni swiped accurately. A big LEFT swipe for Austen . “Overrated” may be saying it lightly. Austen is just kind of gross. Funny he can’t see his behavior and learn form it instead of repeat it. We all know he watches himself on every show. He is not the kind of guy who can refrain from catching glimpses of himself on a screen bigger than his iphone.

Austen is moving swiftly towards becoming the new Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules , which means full of himself without a reason. He is truly pause worthy, in a WTF kind of way.

TELL US – WOULD YOU SWIPE RIGHT IF AUSTEN CAME UP ON YOUR DATING APP? IS EBONI RIGHT WHEN SHE SAYS AUSTEN IS OVERRATED? WHAT ANTICS DO YOU THINK AUSTEN WILL BE UP TO ON SOUTHERN CHARM THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

The post Eboni K. Williams Says Austen Kroll Is “Overrated” After Summer House Drama appeared first on Reality Tea .