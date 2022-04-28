ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Over 21% of reptile species at risk of extinction

By Mohd RASFAN, Roslan RAHMAN, Kelly MACNAMARA, Luis ROBAYO, John SAEKI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26E9gM_0fM1285Q00
Half of turtle species assessed are at risk /AFP/File

At least one in five reptile species are threatened with extinction, including more than half of turtles and crocodiles, according to the first major global assessment of the world's so-called cold-blooded creatures.

Catastrophic declines in biodiversity across the world are increasingly seen as a threat to life on Earth -- and as important as the interrelated menace of climate change.

Threats to other creatures have been well documented. More than 40 percent of amphibians, 25 percent of mammals and 13 percent of birds could face extinction.

But until now, researchers did not have a comprehensive picture of the proportion of reptiles at risk.

In a new global assessment, published in the journal Nature, researchers assessed 10,196 reptile species and evaluated them using criteria from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

They found that at least 1,829 -- 21 percent -- were either vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered.

"It's just overwhelming the number of species that we see as being threatened," said co-author Neil Cox, who manages the IUCN-Conservation International Biodiversity Assessment Unit and co-led the study.

"Now we know the threats facing each reptile species, the global community can take the next step... and invest in turning around the often too under-appreciated and severe biodiversity crisis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hck4g_0fM1285Q00
Threatened reptiles /AFP

Crocodiles and turtles were found to be among the most at-risk species, with around 58 percent and 50 percent of those assessed found to be under threat respectively.

Cox said this was often down to "over-exploitation and persecution".

Crocodiles are killed for their meat and to remove them from human settlements, he said, while turtles are targeted by the pet trade and used for traditional medicine.

- Climate threat -

Another well-known species at risk is the fearsome king cobra, the world's largest venomous snake. It can grow to around five metres long, feasting on other snakes in forests across a huge area from India to Southeast Asia.

It has been classified as vulnerable, indicating it is "very close to extinction", Cox said at a press briefing on the research.

"It's a real iconic species in Asia and it's such a shame that even widespread species such as this are really suffering and in decline," he said, adding that logging and deliberate attacks by humans were among the biggest threats to the snake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftjWx_0fM1285Q00
Reptiles are particularly important in keeping insect populations in check /AFP/File

Bruce Young, chief zoologist at NatureServe, who co-led the study, said threatened reptiles were largely found concentrated in Southeast Asia, Western Africa, northern Madagascar, the Northern Andes and the Caribbean.

The researchers found reptiles restricted to arid habitats such as deserts, grasslands, and savannas "are significantly less threatened" than those in forest habitats, he explained.

Agriculture, logging, invasive species and urban development were found to be among the threats to reptiles, while people also target them for the pet trade or kill them for food or out of fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNPD2_0fM1285Q00
Researchers said reptiles were sometimes ignored in favour of more 'charismatic' species /AFP/File

Climate change was found to pose a direct threat to some 10 percent of reptile species, although researchers said that was likely an underestimate because it does not take into account longer-term threats like sea level rise, or indirect climate-driven dangers from things like disease.

The researchers were surprised to find that conservation aimed at mammals, birds and amphibians had also benefited reptiles to an extent, although they stressed that the study highlights the need for specific urgent conservation for some species.

- 'Furry, feathery' focus -

Young said the reptile assessment, which involved hundreds of scientists from across the world, took around 15 years to complete because of a lack of funding.

"Reptiles, to many people, are not charismatic. And there's just been a lot more focus on some of the more furry or feathery species of vertebrates for conservation," he said.

Researchers hope the new assessment will help spur international action to halt biodiversity loss.

Almost 200 countries are currently locked in global biodiversity talks to try to safeguard nature, including a key milestone of 30 percent of Earth's surface protected by 2030.

"Through work like this, we advertise the importance of these creatures. They're part of the tree of life, just like any other and equally deserving of attention," Young said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
natureworldnews.com

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species May Still Exist on Flores Island’s Forests

Archaeologists hunting for evidence of modern human migration from Asia to Australia discovered a tiny, relatively intact skeleton of extinct humankind on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003, which became known as Homo floresiensis, or more colloquially, the Hobbit, after the little, breakfast-guzzling critters from J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Hobbit."
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cox
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Threatened Species#Reptiles#Biodiversity#Afp File#Iucn
Phys.org

Major highway in India studied for its danger to reptiles and amphibians

"Is it the road that crosses the habitat, or does the habitat cross the road?" ask scientists at Gauhati University (Assam, India) before agreeing that the wrong road at the wrong place is bound to cause various perils for the local wildlife, habitats and ecosystems. Furthermore, some of those effects may take longer than others to identify and confirm.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

The chimpanzee 'outcasts' dumped on uninhabited Liberian island after years of 'torture': Animals forced to undergo experiments for US-funded project now rely on carers bringing food to survive

A group of 65 chimps - the remnants of 400 ex-test subjects of a US-funded research projects who survived decades of invasive experiments - are now able to enjoy their days eating fruit and being cared for, scattered across six uninhabited river islands near Liberia. The 'traumatised' animals - some...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Marine mollusk shells reveal how prehistoric humans adapted to intense climate change

Current global climatic warming is having, and will continue to have, widespread consequences for human history, in the same way that environmental fluctuations had significant consequences for human populations in the past. The so-called "8.2 ka event" has been identified as the largest and most abrupt climatic event of the past 11,700 years, caused by cool meltwater from North American lakes flooding into the North Atlantic and stopping ocean circulation systems. The cooling and drying effects of this event have been documented around the world, including along the Atlantic coast of Europe. Nevertheless, the sweeping impacts of the 8.2 ka (kilo annum i.e., thousand years ago) event on different environments and human societies are often assumed rather than proven.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy