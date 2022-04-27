Funk Gets Nod As Madison County Democratic Party Chair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
