Windber (14)(12), Blacklick Valley (3)(2): In Windber, the Ramblers picked up two five inning victories. In Game 1, Cole Strick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Windber. Joe Reynolds had two hits and scored three runs. Aiden Gray hit a 3-run double and scored four times. Andrew allowed three runs on three hits and struck out seven in four innings.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO