ICF to Support Development of Next Gen Transportation Management System

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICF was tapped by the Federal Highway Administration to help modernize the national transportation system under a potential $94 million blanket purchase agreement. The consulting services company, along with other awardees...

blog.executivebiz.com

hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Illuminating hidden shipping data crucial to diagnosing supply chain health

The logistics industry is undergoing a veritable technological revolution. Companies across the supply chain are embracing digitization, prioritizing visibility and slashing inefficiencies. Throughout this process, shippers have become acutely aware of the importance of data-driven decision-making. For decades, professionals across the logistics industry were forced to make decisions based on...
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

How to Create a Roadmap For an NFT Marketplace Development Project

Market for NFT marketplace development more than doubled from $142 million in 2019 to $338 million last year. Success with an NFT development project requires a careful, managed approach similar to any modern software development initiative. Successful NFT project requires careful planning, including a high-level overview of each phase in a typical project. A project roadmap ensures you understand everything that’s involved; helping your planning process while making sure your company devotes the resources it needs to meet your desired goals.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Swvl Acquires Zeelo to Expand Mass-Transit Platform to US, S. Africa

Swvl, which provides tech-enabled mass transit solutions, announced Thursday (April 28) that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire smart bus platform Zeelo. According to the press release, Zeelo will help Swvl’s recent successful acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, along with other announced ones of Volt Lines and door2door. This will also give a launchpad to “rapidly land and expand” business operations in three strategic markets — the U.K., South Africa and the U.S.
TRAFFIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Infrastructure Masons Announces the Formation of the iMasons Climate Accord Uniting over 70 Companies on Carbon Reduction in Global Digital Infrastructure

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has assembled a historic cooperative of over 70 companies to reduce carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. The iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) was formed by leaders in the iMasons Advisory Council. The ICA includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which represent some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and over 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: A resilient supply chain requires a holistic approach to management

This commentary was written by Ahmed Raza, vice president of PartnerLinQ. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. Speed and instant gratification have been the biggest catalysts for evolution in the retail industry. Customers...
RETAIL
rigzone.com

OPITO, NOWI To Develop US Offshore Wind Workforce Skills

OPITO and the Massachusetts-based National Offshore Wind Institute will support thousands of new jobs in the growing U.S. offshore wind sector. Safety and skills organization for the energy industry OPITO and the Massachusetts-based National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) will support thousands of new jobs in the growing U.S. offshore wind energy sector.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Zacros, an Innovative Leader in Flexible Packaging Solutions

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Zacros, an industry leader in liquid flexible packaging, shares its one-of-a-kind, sustainable packaging solutions. Watch Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how Zacros engineers flexible packaging technologies with specific customer needs in mind. The producers at Trending Today are excited to include Zacros in the upcoming episode because of the innovative, user-friendly technologies their packaging designs bring to multiple industries. "Our focus is always around quality and innovation," says Zacros Business Development Manager, John Patterson. "We are a hundred-year-old company and we've been innovating over that entire period of time."
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study shows how to balance economic development goals with environmental conservation using freely available data

An international study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice gives fast-growing nations a simple, inexpensive guide to inform planning and decision-making to help balance economic development goals with environmental conservation and human well-being. The study shows how simple analyses using easily accessible biodiversity data can support application of...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

How Technology Is Enabling More Sustainable Beauty Manufacturing

Click here to read the full article. For sustainable solutions in beauty, packaging is just the beginning. Today’s beauty manufacturers are relying on a plethora of methods to ramp up sustainability efforts and lessen environmental impacts before products even reach customers. Some businesses are digitizing manufacturing in order to test and track energy consumption, while others are leaning into solar panels and water recycling in the name of sustainability.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany The renewed supply chain efforts come as an increasing number of big beauty companies strive to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebossmagazine.com

5 Best Practices for Effective Resource Management

The management of your resources is critical to any successful project. You can expect more profit and less inventory shelf time when your projects contain a factor for resource management. More businesses worldwide are benefiting from managing their resources through utilizing technology, collaboration and transparency. A successful project can only...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Smart Cities need edge computing

According to the most recent UN report on urbanization, by 2050 68% of the world’s population will have moved into urban areas, up from only 30% in 1950. Needless to say, our cities’ infrastructure is coming under ever-greater strain, all during a time when cities need to better conserve natural resources. While a lot of the public conversation has focused upon reducing our demand for resources, there’s also another side of the equation - discovering ways to satisfy demand in more efficient ways.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How good is your security program? It depends on your data

If there’s one thing that’s been made crystal clear during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that a cybersecurity program is only as good as the data that makes up its foundations. About the author. Suyesh Karki, Chief Information Security Officer, Domo. In an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, it is...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Inclusive design and research methods will lead to more innovative, intelligent technology

A few years ago, when Carnegie Mellon University design researcher Christina Harrington was still making home visits for her research, she marveled at the response. "These were older Black folks, and they'd have food and drinks for us and be so excited to participate," said Harrington, an assistant professor in the Human-Computer Interaction Institute. "It just made you think—there are so many folks with so much lived experience who could be contributing to our field, if only people would ask."
DESIGN
Dominic Jonas - Press Release Contributor

The Green Business Future Is Bright

“It’s not easy being green,” lamented Kermit the Frog. But that was then and this now. If your goal is to create a business that replaces current energy sources like crude oil or coal with wind, solar, and other more environmentally friendly methods, then this is your time. Renewable energy is the future, and smart entrepreneurs are seizing this moment to be at the forefront of what will become the predominant energy source globally going forward. PRWire360 outlines the latest on the green economy and how it affects your business.

