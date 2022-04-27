ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Chelan Fire & Rescue Asst. Chief pinned

lakechelanmirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy Chelan Fire & Rescue ABOVE: Chelan Fire & Rescue...

www.lakechelanmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Chelan Fire Rescue Asst#The Chelan Fire Rescue
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in Spokane Valley murder arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities have made an arrest in a months-long murder investigation.  In early February, 34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn was shot and killed outside of the Village Square Apartments in Spokane Valley.  After weeks without identifying a suspect, detectives established probable cause to charge 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway with first-degree murder. Authorities did not say how they identified...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy