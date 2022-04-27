Chelan Fire & Rescue Asst. Chief pinned

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
WOODLAND, Wash. - If you're driving south on I-5 towards Portland, plan on a detour!. The Washington State Department of Transportation says southbound I-5 is experiencing massive delays after a multivehicle accident involving two semis and three passenger vehicles. The left and center lanes have reopened, but WSDOT warns it...
SEATTLE — Smoke from an encampment fire and the response from firefighters brought traffic to a crawl on eastbound Interstate 90 in Seattle Monday morning. The fire began burning in a nearby wooded area at about 6:30 a.m. The Seattle Fire Department said a structure at a homeless camp caught fire and the flames spread to nearby brush and turned into a larger fire.
BREMERTON, Wash. — A man is accused of calling a Bremerton gas station clerk racial slurs, threatening to kill him and chasing him after becoming upset that he had to wait to use the restroom. The Kitsap Sun reports Bremerton police were called Sunday afternoon to a 76 gas...
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide in which a body was found wrapped in a tarp in early January. The man was booked into jail for investigation of murder. At around 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 6, someone called...
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Michael Smith, the off-duty Auburn police officer who was arrested for a crash that killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood last Saturday. Smith was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and hit and run-attended vehicle for the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities have made an arrest in a months-long murder investigation. In early February, 34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn was shot and killed outside of the Village Square Apartments in Spokane Valley. After weeks without identifying a suspect, detectives established probable cause to charge 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway with first-degree murder. Authorities did not say how they identified...
An 8-year-old girl was last seen walking down her driveway to her school bus stop 40 years ago in Washington, the sheriff’s office said. Chila Silvernails never made it on her school bus on April 20, 1982, in Kalama, Washington, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The Seattle Police Department released body camera footage Sunday of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Squire Park neighborhood Friday. At 4:34 a.m. on Friday, police began receiving reports of shots fired near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way near Bailey Gatzert Elementary School. When officers arrived, they heard...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man who refused to pull over rammed a patrol car, drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and had a stolen motorcycle in the back of his truck, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., deputies saw a...
