Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 12.9 Sat 10 am CD 13.1 13.3 13.7

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO