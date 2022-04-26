ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to continued flooding of the Red River of the North. This is expected to continue through the forecast period. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecasted rainfall through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Saturday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.4 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 37.7 feet Wednesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Saturday the pool stage was 72.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Saturday was 72.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 70.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt will push Willow Creek near Willow City above flood stage this afternoon or evening. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above minor flood stage through this weekend into the upcoming work week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441 feet, water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1443 feet, overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1441.9 feet. - Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon or this evening. The creek will then do a very gradual rise to around 1442.4 feet by the middle of the upcoming week. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:36:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Ongoing rainfall has contributed to a rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla. Additional rainfall is anticipated today. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 22.0 Sat 9 AM 21.9 21.8 21.6 Cresting
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 25.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Hardin 25.0 24.9 25.2 25.1 24.7 24.4 24.3
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saint Croix, Saint Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saint Croix; Saint Thomas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Virgin Islands, including the following , Saint Croix and Saint Thomas. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 295 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 12.9 Sat 10 am CD 13.1 13.3 13.7
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Collier and northwestern Hendry Counties through 215 PM EDT At 142 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Felda, or 10 miles southeast of Labelle, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Immokalee, Felda, Keri and Lake Trafford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 14.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/22/1991.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.1 Sat 9 am CDT 14.9 14.7 14.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 50.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 50.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

