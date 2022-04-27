ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empowering reads for kids | KidLit that helps children appreciate nature

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Studies show that spending time in nature is linked to less stress, improved moods and better concentration. And kids who feel connected to nature are happier and feel a responsibility to protect the environment. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share a series...

CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Earth Science
ZDNet

Rosetta Stone adds Ojibwe to language preservation initiative

The Ojibwe, or Anishinaabe, people have faced enemies familiar to Indigenous people worldwide: Colonialism and imperialism. In North America, these forces arrived in the form of westward European expansion. As the nations of America and Canada grew, generations of settlers forced Indigenous peoples from their land. Tribal children often had to attend government-run schools. People could even face punishment for speaking their native languages.
FLORIDA STATE
TIME

Here Are the 14 New Books You Should Read in May

No matter how well you think you know yourself, there’s somehow always something more to discover. That’s evident in the most exciting new books coming in May. In Cleyvis Natera’s debut novel, Neruda on the Park , a family reckons with what “home” means to them. In Rachel M. Harper’s The Other Mother , a young pianist seeks out the truth about his origins—despite the ripple effects that will surely play out. And in Adrian McKinty’s taut thriller The Island , a new stepmom tests the limits of how far she’ll go to protect her kids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

I Asked AI to Write Poems and Raps – Here Are the Results

The Elephant Poem was written by a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of children’s stories. The algorithm was able to learn the structure of a fairy tale and produce a story that follows that structure. The story is about a family of elephants who lose their father to a hunter. The children are happy and safe, and they always remember their father. This blog is dedicated to showcasing the work of artificial intelligence. The poems and paintings featured here are created by AI, and offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative potential of this technology.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
makeuseof.com

What Is a Fresnel Lens and How Is It Used in Photography?

If you're looking to branch out from the basics of photography equipment, a Fresnel lens may be something to consider adding to your kit. But what is a Fresnel lens, and how is it used in photography?. This article will answer both of the questions listed above, plus more. What...
PHOTOGRAPHY

