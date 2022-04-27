ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A prehistoric forest grows in Brunei

By Penn State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst leaf fossil study of Borneo’s rainforest reveals current ecosystem is ancient. The first study of leaf fossils conducted in the nation of Brunei on the island of Borneo has revealed that the current dominant tree group, the dipterocarps, has dominated the rainforests for at least four million years, according to...

