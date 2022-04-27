ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lignin-based jet fuel packs more power for less pollution

By Washington State University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn experimental plant-based jet fuel could increase engine performance and efficiency, while dispensing with aromatics, the pollution-causing compounds found in conventional fuels, according to new research. In a study published in the journal Fuel, researchers analyzed a Washington State University-developed jet fuel based on lignin, an organic polymer that...

