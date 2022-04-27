ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

TV Host Tucker Carlson to Speak at Iowa Family Leadership Summit

By Eliot Clough
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Controversial and conservative political analyst Tucker Carlson will be visiting the Hawkeye State in the coming months. Carlson hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News a conservative political commentary show that airs every weeknight at 7 PM CT. The outspoken talking head is quite popular. According to Nielsen Media...

koel.com

Comments / 3

Nancy Van Winkle
2d ago

Carlson has the morals of a gutter snipe not one lecture worth attending

Reply
6
Related
FOXBusiness

Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, others return to Twitter after Musk buys

Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, and others are now back on Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk secured a $44 billion deal with the social media company. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got suspended for endorsing tweets from the Babylon Bee, which Twitter said violated its terms of service. Twitter locked...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bob Vander Plaats
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Fox News#Nielsen Media Research#Fnc#Cnn#Msnbc#Summit#National#Republican
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy