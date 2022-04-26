Chamberlain: Senate Passes Comprehensive Health and Human Services Bill to Address Minnesota’s Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis
The Senate today passed a comprehensive health and human services reform bill. This legislation addresses critical short-term and long-term staffing challenges facing personal care assistants, direct support professionals, nursing homes, and assisted living and intermediate care facilities. As a result of Covid and its after-effects, many of these facilities...www.mnsenaterepublicans.com
Comments / 0