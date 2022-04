The past few years we’ve seen “I can’t believe it’s not meat” options out there. These meatless meats or meat alternatives have been created for those that still want some sort of meat for their diets but would also like to be more conscious about the impact of their consumption on our carbon footprint. The first few ones left a lot to be desired taste-wise but over time, they have gotten a lot better and some can even confuse meat lovers and vegans or vegetarians alike.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO