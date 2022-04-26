ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Cooler pattern settles in through the beginning of May

By Candice King
MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Freeze Warning has been issued for all of northern Illinois beginning at Midnight and lasting until 8am Wednesday. Incoming high pressure has allowed our skies to clear from the thick cloud cover Tuesday morning, leaving us with a mostly clear sky Tuesday evening. Winds have been rather brisk from the...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Illinois State
Wisconsin State
natureworldnews.com

Drought Warning Issued for Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming

Drought has reportedly continued to affect the Intermountain West as of late April, resulting in the start of the annual spring snowmelt. As a result, US meteorologists have issued a new drought warning ranging from moderate to critical. The latest drought forecast confirmed previous empirical evidence that drought has worsened...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Mark Frost
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth

Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April. Widespread temperatures in the 80s occurred over the weekend in cities from the Great Lakes...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT

