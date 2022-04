Very well maintained home in a Lewes address! Appealing ranch home with one level living and private backyard. The rear sunroom is filled with light yet surrounded by trees for privacy. Large deck is perfect for entertaining this upcoming summer! Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan is exactly what you are looking for. Split-bedroom plan with oversized primary suite on one side of home and 2 guest bedrooms on the opposite side. After a dip in the community pool or the nearby beach (less than 8 miles), head to your private outdoor shower. Private well for irrigation! Attached garage also has attic for storage. Time to make this lovely home your permanent home or vacation getaway.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO