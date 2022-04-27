ESPN: Some believe Breece Hall could be 'luxury pick' for Bills

Some have their eye on the Buffalo Bills’ cornerback position as the 2022 NFL draft approaches. But others feel that’s not entirely just.

Rather, reports indicate that the some NFL exes see the Bills as a team that truly has a “luxury pick” ahead of them in the first round of the upcoming draft. In having that, it could lead the team to picking a running back in Round 1. That report comes via ESPN.

According to the former world-wide leader, Iowa State’s Breece Hall is the name to watch for because some in the league think Buffalo could pull the trigger.

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano put together a final “pre-draft buzz” piece and this is what it had to say about the Bills:

There have been a total of four running backs selected in the first round over the past three drafts — one in 2019, one in 2020 and two last year. The last time there was a first round without a running back was 2014, when Tennessee made Bishop Sankey the top back at pick No. 54. This year could be a repeat of 2014. The most likely running back to sneak into the first round seems to be Iowa State’s Breece Hall. The question is: Who would take him? Some believe he could be a luxury pick for the Bills (No. 25), who have one of the league’s most complete rosters and no immediate needs to fill with their first-round pick. Devin Singletary finished the season strong, but Hall would give them an explosive playmaker at the position that new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could use in tandem with Singletary.

Running back could be a position to keep an eye on as Buffalo’s pick nears on Thursday. In this scenario, don’t rule out a trade back as well.

One could envision the Bills scooting a few picks back and still landing a rusher such as Hall.

On Hall, he is a player Buffalo does have interest in. Pre-draft, the Bills had a top-30 visit with him.

Finally, Hall truly could be a solid tandem with Singletary in 2021. That’s because Hall has a solid 6-foot-1 frame with a one-cut running style and does profile a bit more as a Zack Moss type of rusher.

Last season, Moss did fall off and was relegated to being a healthy scratch on game days. The hope could be for Hall to potentially become the bell-cow top rusher for the Bills in the future too as Singletary enters the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2021, Hall rushed for 1,472 yards in 12 games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry with 23 total touchdowns.