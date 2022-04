Soundgarden's fourth studio album, Superunknown, has officially been certified six times platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The record, which yielded enduring hits such as "Black Hole Sun," "Spoonman," "Fell on Black Days," "My Wave" and "The Day I Tried to Live," remains the group's best-selling album, stateside at least. It racked up multi-platinum certifications rather quickly after its spring 1994 release and, just two years after it came out, Superunknown had gone platinum five times over, meaning it had sold over five million copies.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO