Full Time Porter Position (Midwood Brooklyn)

Popular Twitter comedian Elon Musk (SNL, your nightmares) decided this week that he'd just buy the whole platform, setting off an existential crisis for the rest of us as we inch closer to eating, shopping, and living in the Metaverse for good. For now, there's still a real world for your local news to report on, where you can watch music videos with your friends at the bar, and eat your food offline (even if you followed it online first). Keep the real world going round at one of these events this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO