Full Time Porter Position (Midwood Brooklyn)

 2 days ago

Seeking a reliable individual to work for a RE management company in Midwood Brooklyn. We...

Community Impact Austin

Round Rock lifestyle blogger to release cookbook April 26

Round Rock-based lifestyle blogger and influencer Ramona Cruz-Peters will release a cookbook titled "30-Minute Instant Pot Cookbook" on April 26. The book will be available for purchase from retailers, such as Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and her own website. In 2020, Cruz-Peters published her first cookbook, titled "Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Beginners: Make the Most of Your Appliance and Enjoy Super Easy Meals." Fab Everyday is a lifestyle blog where Cruz-Peters shows her readers how to incorporate fabulousness into every day life, according to the website. www.fabeveryday.com.
News 12

NYPD: Group robs 6 women in one night in the Bronx

Police say a known group of suspects have resurfaced in new video showing a woman getting robbed in Pelham Bay. According to officers, the group of people attacked and robbed six different people in less than two hours. Video shows someone roll up on a moped. A few seconds later,...
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
TravelNoire

Cassandre Davilmar, Founder Of Lakou Cafe, Brings Haiti to Brooklyn

In homage to her Haitian roots, Cassandre Davilmar opened Lakou Cafe to bring a taste of Haiti to the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. This proudly Black-owned business offers a place for the community to meet, converse and enjoy delicious Haitian-fusion cuisine. Since the cafe opened its doors in 2018, numerous outlets have covered it, including Black- Owned Brooklyn and Forbes.
The Infatuation

6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between April 27th - May 3rd

Popular Twitter comedian Elon Musk (SNL, your nightmares) decided this week that he'd just buy the whole platform, setting off an existential crisis for the rest of us as we inch closer to eating, shopping, and living in the Metaverse for good. For now, there's still a real world for your local news to report on, where you can watch music videos with your friends at the bar, and eat your food offline (even if you followed it online first). Keep the real world going round at one of these events this week.
PIX11

Thieves took ATMs from 5 businesses across Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suspects burglarized at least five different locations across Brooklyn and Queens between February and March, stealing more than $16,000. The first crime happened Feb. 8 at about 7 p.m., police said Friday. The man entered a Queens deli, located on Northern Boulevard, and removed an ATM using a hand truck. The […]
Chalkbeat

NY state math tests fall during Ramadan, a fasting period, upsetting Muslim families

The Muslim holy month is 10 days earlier next year and could overlap again with state tests, families worry. | PhotoAlto / Odilon Dimier / Getty Images. For observant Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan is filled with fasting, prayer, and community. This year’s holiday overlapped with the state math tests administered to New York’s third- through eighth-graders from April 26-28, upsetting some families whose children are fasting from before sunrise to sunset.
