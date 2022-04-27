ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Aldean Fought Putting Luke Combs In His Second Tour Spot

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean wasn’t sure in 2018 when he was booking openers for his “High Noon Neon Tour” that Luke Combs was going to be a big superstar. Jason told Billboard, “I remember trying to get Luke Combs for the third opening slot on tour, and Luke wanted the middle slot. I...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Ford
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Ludacris
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Parker Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Music Awards#Cmt Music Awards#The Nashville Predators#Southern#Midwestern
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore & Brothers Osborne Cover Little Feat’s “Willin'” Like Nobody’s Business

Where the hell has this video been all my life? Back in 2016, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Kip Moore performed a knockout cover of Little Feat’s “Willin'”. Written by Lowell George while still a member of Mothers of Invention, it was eventually recorded by Little Feat and released on their 1971 self-titled debut album. Though the song was never officially put out as a single, it became a popular track to cover live and on several studio albums by […] The post Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore & Brothers Osborne Cover Little Feat’s “Willin'” Like Nobody’s Business first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy