Tim McGraw Shines A Light On New Tour Opener

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw posted a video this morning (4/27) of himself jamming with his new tour openers Russell Dickerson and a brand new artist named Alexandra Kay. Tim posted a video of Alexandra singing the old Keith Whitley hit “When You Say Nothing At All.” He captioned the video, “What a voice!!...

country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood Readies Her Stagecoach Performance With Cool Guitar

Carrie Underwood has been rehearsing for her show at Stagecoach this weekend (4/30), and she took a picture of a unique instrument that one of her band members was holding up. Carrie posted a photo of a guitar with a headlight in the back. She captioned the image on Instagram, “Does your guitar have taillights? Mine does! Getting lit for @stagecoach this Saturday! You. Do. Not. Want. To. Miss. This! Watch LIVE on YouTube this Saturday night!”
The Boot

Tim McGraw Shares His Perfect Birthday Ahead of His 55th

Tim McGraw has a milestone birthday coming up on May 1 — he's turning 55 — but by the sound of it, he's hoping for a quiet celebration. "I'm not a big birthday celebrator," the singer explains in an interview with his record label. "In fact, our whole family, we're not big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we're not big birthday celebrators, and I don't have anything planned."
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
NPR

On 'Palomino,' Miranda Lambert wants to be wild and free

Few symbols evoke the feeling of freedom better than the wild horse, a symbol baked into American mythology, particularly that of the American west. It's appropriate, then, that Miranda Lambert, whose Texas roots run deep, would title her new album Palomino: Her eighth solo LP, the album comprises 15 tracks about breaking free, whether running from something that no longer serves her or speeding toward something that does.
