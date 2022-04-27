Varsity Badminton beats Los Gatos 21 – 9

Thanks in part to a 12-5 win over a likely at-large postseason team, Yuba City High School, the Marysville softball team has vaulted into the top-15 of the Sac-Joaquin Section MaxPreps’ computer rankings updated each Tuesday through the season. The poll uses games stored on the database to generate...
The Petaluma baseball team won its ninth straight game on Wednesday, downing American Canyon 7-3, and in doing so clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title. The Trojans (14-5, 9-0), the No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s top 10, scored four runs in the first, then saw the...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – David Hernandez was introduced as the new boys basketball coach at Pebble Hills High School on Tuesday afternoon. The job is Hernandez’s first as a head coach; he has spent the last few seasons at his alma mater, Bel Air, helping the Spartans to the playoffs each of the last […]
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hansen Streeter had 35 assists and Aiden Pazier had 10 kills as San Marcos sweeps Valencia (25-14, 25-15, 25-21) in a first round CIF-SS Division 2 playoff game. The Royals play at Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks on Saturday in the second round.
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2022 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The Millikan boys’ golf team secured its second place spot in the Moore League by beating third-place Long Beach Poly 410-431 on Tuesday at Recreation Park Golf Course. Junior Jack Cammarata...
The Maria Carrillo track and field team won both the boys and girls regular season North Bay League-Oak titles in a thrilling meet with Santa Rosa on Wednesday night. Both teams entered the final league dual meet of the season with perfect 4-0 records, setting the stage for a winner-take-all evening.
It was a clean sweep for the Granite Hills boys tennis team at the Desert Sky League Finals on Thursday afternoon. Eric Poindexter breezed to the boys tennis singles title, and Chris Grantham and Jace Esplin pulled off the victory for the doubles crown. Poindexter beat Silverado’s Richard Dodd 6-1,...
