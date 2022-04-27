ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

By MIKE SCHNEIDER, ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttu95_0fLwqSDd00
District Administrator John Classe, from left, Ed Milgrim, legal counsel, Leila Jammal, Board of Supervisors, Jane Adams, BOS, Larry Hames, President of the BOS and Don Greer, BOS, meet with the days agenda in the Reedy Creek District of Orange County, Fla., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — At the first meeting of Walt Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials said Wednesday they were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt.

The administrator of the government, called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, said the expansion of a solar power project could be delayed because of financing challenges linked to the legislation, and the union for the district’s firefighters expressed concerns about what the dissolution might mean for members’ lifetime benefits.

After the meeting, Donald Greer, who has been a member of Reedy Creek’s board of supervisors since 1975, said the board could not provide clear answers on those issues because “we don’t know where we are going.”

“The district may have a response as soon as we know what it means, but I don’t know if anybody knows what it means. I don’t think anyone has deciphered it,” Greer said.

The dissolution measure was passed quickly in the Republican-controlled statehouse without public study of its impact and was hastily signed into law by DeSantis. The move came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to another new law barring instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in early grade school, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

For the governor, the feud was the latest front in a culture war he has waged over policies involving race, gender and the coronavirus, battles DeSantis has harnessed to make himself one of the most popular Republicans in the country and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.

A day before DeSantis signed the bill into law, the Reedy Creek Improvement District sent a statement to investors that said it would continue its financial operations as usual. The district wrote that its agreement with the state forbids Florida from limiting or altering the district’s ability to collect taxes or fulfill its bond obligations.

Critics of the dissolution bill have warned that taxpayers in neighboring counties could end up shouldering about $1 billion in debts from the district. DeSantis has dismissed those concerns and said additional legislation would be drafted to clarify the future of such special districts in the state.

At the Reedy Creek meeting Wednesday, district administrator John Classe said a developer has experienced challenges financing a planned expansion of a solar power program, meaning it could be delayed.

Jon Shirey, the head of the union for Reedy Creek’s firefighters, who make up around half of the private government’s 400 employees, asked supervisors to give his members reassurances that their jobs and benefits would be preserved since they have been kept in the dark about what the effect is going to be. The firefighters, particularly retirees, are worried about losing their guaranteed lifetime health insurance, he said.

“We have been told to stay quiet, don’t talk to the media, don’t engage with current events,” Shirey told supervisors. “We have been told the leadership of the district will tell the story. They will be the ones putting out the message. I ask you, ‘What is that message?’”

The supervisors did not respond, and in fact spent little time devoted to the legislation which poses an existential threat to the 55-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District. Classe told supervisors its workers would continue to function with the same “high standards and professionalism they always have done as we learn what this legally means.”

Backers of the dissolution of Reedy Creek have argued it removes an unfair advantage the entertainment giant has over other theme parks, including allowing it to issue bonds and set its own zoning standards.

At an event Monday, the governor assured a cheering crowd that Disney’s bond debts won’t be dumped on taxpayers.

“Under no circumstances will Disney be able to not pay its debts, we will make sure of that,” DeSantis said.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has put Reedy Creek on a “negative watch” list, indicating that the private government’s ratings could stay the same or potentially be downgraded. A downgrade would make borrowing more difficult for Reedy Creek.

Another ratings agency, S&P Global Ratings, said that among the questions left unanswered by the new law was whether Reedy Creek would reconstitute after it’s dissolved next year, how utility operations and debt would be transferred to the neighboring governments if it came to that and how the neighboring governments would raise taxes to secure Reedy Creek’s debt.

Under the law, Reedy Creek would expire by June 2023. The lack of public answers from Reedy Creek leaders about the new law may come from fear “the governor will find their statements unfriendly and that will complicate things,” said Shirey, who added he is optimistic lawmakers will look after the interests of the district’s first responders.

“We have 14 months, and a lot can change between now and then,” Shirey said.

___

Izaguirre reported from Tallahassee, Florida

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Comments / 75

oneanddone
3d ago

The state of Florida created this special district and 5 others. ...They created them. they can take them away. Disney is not sitting on an island in Central Florida. They are sitting on Florida land.

Reply(2)
16
Chris Kirk
3d ago

the moment when the left is mad becaues a Big corporation no longer gets special tax breaks anymore then calls it dead on arrival and far right becaues cnn told them that what is happening . man Twitter going back to free speech must be killing you

Reply(4)
13
Riddick
3d ago

The bill is dead on arrival because the Florida legislature has no authority to disband the special districts per state law. In order to disband these districts the law states that the county residents have to vote to disband a special district in their county. It's a false flag for right wing votes by the Florida GOP to appease Deathsantis and his political aspirations.

Reply(12)
15
Related
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Lake Buena Vista#Ap#Walt Disney World#Reedy Creek#Republican#Gop
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Disney’s governing district says Florida cannot get rid of it until bond debts are paid

After Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to dissolve the 55-year-old governing structure for the Walt Disney Company’s sprawling theme parks and resorts, officials warned that doing so would turn Disney into a huge tax liability for neighbouring counties.But the district, which Disney effectively controls, has reassured investors that the move from state Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis can’t happen until Disney’s bond debt is paid off.The statement – quietly posted on the website for the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board – is the only public statement about the district’s dissolution thus far from Disney or Disney-related entities after the governor and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy