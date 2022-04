It was a wet first May Saturday in 2009. The horse in the 8-hole was bumped out of the gate, then moved to the back of the pack. The three-year-old remained of the TV cameras’ sight for most of the race, until Calvin Borel made a quick move to the rail going around the final turn. Tom Durkin was so stunned, Mine That Bird had a three length lead down the stretch before the horse’s name was called. “An impossible result here,” said NBC’s exasperated broadcaster.

