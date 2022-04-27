ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

U.S. Doctors on the Frontlines of Hepatitis Outbreak Striking Kids

By Alan Mozes
 2 days ago
WEDNESDAY, April 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As health experts around the world try to understand why nearly 200 children in 12 countries have fallen seriously ill with severe hepatitis, doctors in Alabama are investigating nine such cases in that state.

In each case, seemingly healthy kids ended up in hospital with acute liver inflammation.

What's going on is "definitely not the norm," said Dr. Helena Gutierrez, medical director of the Pediatric Liver Transplant Program at Children's of Alabama, a hospital in Birmingham, which has been treating all nine patients, who range in age from 1 to 6 years.

"It's quite rare to see severe hepatitis to the point of needing hospitalization in kids this age," Gutierrez noted. "On average, we see maybe four to five cases a year at most. So, to see this number having such a spike is incredibly rare."

The first Alabama case was diagnosed last October, while the most recent case surfaced in February. And on Wednesday, health officials in Wisconsin announced they are investigating four cases of children with acute hepatitis, including one child who needed a liver transplant and one who died. If the death is confirmed to be linked to the condition, it would be the first reported in the United States.

In Alabama, all of the patients were admitted with some of the telltale signs of severe liver damage: yellowing skin (jaundice); yellowing eyes; and the sort of fluid accumulation and bleeding tendencies that often accompany acute liver failure.

At Children's of Alabama, treatment has centered on close monitoring accompanied by hydration and nutritional support, Gutierrez said; there is no silver bullet medication for such cases.

So far, none of these children have succumbed to their illness. But two of the nine experienced such serious liver failure that they had to undergo liver transplants.

What makes that so unusual, said Gutierrez, is that while mild inflammation of the liver is pretty common, severe inflammation requiring hospitalization is not.

"Hepatitis is an umbrella medical term used to describe inflammation of the liver," she explained. "In adults, alcohol can cause it. In kids there are well-known viruses — such as hepatitis A, B or C — that can cause inflammation of the liver. And now with obesity so widespread we also have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease causing hepatitis. So, mild hepatitis is not unusual."

But as for why severe hepatitis is suddenly striking children, "we don't know," Gutierrez said.

For one thing, "all these patients are otherwise healthy," she noted. "They don't have any significant medical histories. At most, a few had some environmental allergies."

Still, Gutierrez and her colleagues, Dr. Henry Shiau and Dr. Markus Buchfellner, have discovered one common thread that links all nine patients: In addition to hepatitis, all were also infected with a common cold virus known as an adenovirus.

"Adenovirus comes in waves and has been around for ages," Gutierrez said. "It's very common. Usually, it causes a runny nose, coughing, sneezing and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. It typically does not cause any type of liver inflammation or disease, unless the patient is immunocompromised," meaning he or she is battling cancer or has had undergone an organ transplant.

"But these kids are all healthy," Gutierrez stressed. "That's what's new here."

Gutierrez acknowledged that while testing is still underway worldwide, not all of the 116 British acute hepatitis patients have tested positive for the adenovirus. And she cautioned that whether or not this particular virus — or a dangerous mutation of it — is directly responsible for the outbreak remains unclear.

"Of course we wonder, but it's too early to draw conclusions," she said. "We definitely need to get more data, to get more patients to be tested, and to have viral samples genetically sequenced."

Meanwhile, Gutierrez has some advice for parents: "Don't be alarmed. Be aware."

"I'm a mother myself," she said. "And what I want parents to know is that it's very common for kids to develop symptoms like vomiting or a fever, and they mostly do OK. They don't develop serious problems."

But, Gutierrez said, "if at some point one of your kids develops other symptoms — such as jaundice or urine that's very dark in color or yellow eyes — those symptoms should be brought up to the pediatrician. Make them aware this is happening. But common things are common. So don't be alarmed."

SOURCE: Helena Gutierrez, MD, assistant professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and medical director, Pediatric Liver Transplant Program, Children's of Alabama, Birmingham

Comments

faith@mustardseed
1d ago

IF YOU NOTICE.. once they got the vaccine approved for our kids.. up jump this hepatitis flair up and they are trying to link it to covid. This is a ploy to get our kids poisoned by this vaccine.

Mo's Words
1d ago

the fact all these articles DON'T mention a certain medication that's BRAND NEW for all ages across MANY countries, says... IT.. ALL!

Tony Reeves
22h ago

it's obvious what I could cause this...there is a reason why elites pushed a vaccine on people for a virus that has a 99.7 percent survival rate

Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
1390 Granite City Sports

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Hundreds are still dying from Covid every day. Why is Paxlovid sitting on shelves?

More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Addressing Legitimate Pain: CDC's New Opioid Guidelines

Opioids are often deemed problematic because of their high addiction potential and devastating overdose rate. The new opioid guidelines aim to balance the necessary use of opioids for patients with severe pain while limiting potential for abuse. The opioid crisis continued despite the 2016 CDC guidelines because many patients in...
HEALTH
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
