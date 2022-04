Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Rumors have been circulating for a couple of months, and even though the retailer hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, there are dates that experts believe the sale will fall on. While the annual Amazon deal-shopping event (AKA Black Friday junior) typically happens in the summer, it was pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic — like everything else in our lives in 2020. And last year, Prime...

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO