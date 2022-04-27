ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Patriots eyeing a linebacker at 21st overall?

By Henry McKenna
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots may have a pair of good options at linebacker when they’re on the clock at 21st overall on Thursday night during the 2022 NFL draft. It seems folks around the league suspect that’s a position of interest for Bill Belichick.

“There’s also buzz around New England (No. 21) potentially taking a linebacker,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The reporter mentioned New England in a section of his notebook column where he was discussing how Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean would be a great fit for the Patriots.

Dean finished his final season at Georgia with 72 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions after spending most of his time inside. He is on the slower side, which is why many draft analysts believe he skipped the 40-yard dash. Dean is also somewhat undersized at 6-foot, 225 pounds.

Dean isn’t the only linebacker who is likely to go in the first round. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is another elite prospect. He’s on the skinnier side, in part because he made the transition from receiver to linebacker. It’s possible the Patriots could keep Lloyd’s development on an upward trajectory and turn hin into a unique prospect who can play both inside and on the edge — not unlike what they did with Jamie Collins when he was coming out of Southern Mississippi. Lloyd finished his final college season with 111 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions.

