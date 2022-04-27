New Seating And More Upgrades To The Twin Falls Cinema To Celebrate 10 Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO