Kaycee basketball player Harley Davis will continue his athletic journey at Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. This past season, Davis averaged 16 points a game which ranked 5th in 1A, and 8 rebounds per game which ranked 4th in 1A. He had 3 games this season in which he rang up 25 points, twice against Hulett and once vs. Upton. Davis also had 2 games in which he registered 13 rebounds, vs. Southeast and Arvada-Clearmont. He was named to the 1A all-state team for the 2021-22 season. In his junior year, the 6-4 pivot averaged 10 points and 8 boards per contest.

KAYCEE, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO