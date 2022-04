Click here to read the full article. Andrew Woolfolk, the longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, died on Sunday (April 24) at the age of 71. Woolfolk’s tragic death was confirmed by EWF lead singer Philip Bailey on Instagram. Though the sax player’s cause of death is not public knowledge, his bandmate revealed he had been sick for quite some time. Bailey reflected in his Instagram post, “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO