Summer Savings: This 32-Inch Insignia LED HD Smart Fire TV Is on Sale for $99

By Tim Chan and Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Looking for a new TV, but don’t have much to spend? Amazon’s line of Fire TVs are consistently ranked among the best big-screen TVs you can buy online, and now, the site is offering a huge sale on HD and 4K UHD Fire TVs, like this 32-inch Insignia Smart TV , which is currently on sale for just $99 .

Watch cable live and on-demand, stream over a million movies and TV episodes on Prime Video , Peacock , Netflix, Hulu , HBO Max , YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+ , ESPN+ , Sling TV , Paramount+ , and other services on the smart TV.

Regularly $179.99, the Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV is on sale for a limited time only. The TV provides 720p crystal clear images and comes equipped with an Alexa-enabled remote control that allows you to launch apps, search tittles and more with the sound of your voice.

Perfectly sized to fit in a bedroom, living room, den, or office space, this affordable smart TV can be placed on a surface or mounted against the wall. Connect your home theater so that you can link your Blu-ray player, gaming console, speakers, cable/antenna and more through the TV’s versatile connection options, including three HDMI ports, composite (AV) jacks, a digital optical jack, a headphone jack and a coaxial jack.

Insignia 32-Inch LED HD Smart Fire TV

$99


$179.99


45% OFF


Buy Now

1

With reliable and long-lasting LED lighting, the TV’s LCD screen delivers a wide range of colors and contrast for a great viewing experience.

This limited promo is one of the many early Prime Day deals that you can find on Amazon before the annual, two-day shopping event launches next month (click here to start your free trial to Amazon Prime , so you won’t miss out on Prime Day ).

Insignia’s 32-inch F20 series smart TV is on sale at Amazon for $99, while the 24-inch TV is on sale for $89.99 (regular $169.99), and the 39-inch TV is on sale for $149.99 (regular $229.99).

And the TV deals don’t stop there. Amazon’s 43-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV is on sale for $299.99 — $110 off the regular price.  The 65-inch 4K Fire TV for just $499.99 — a whopping $330 discount, and one of the best TV deals on Amazon.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is a 4K UHD Smart TV that gets you a large, bright screen with big, vivid sound. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD content.

You’ll love the ability to control the TV hands-free with Alexa, thanks to the TV’s built-in microphone. Just use your voice to turn the TV on/off, control settings and find content (e.g., “Alexa, play Outlander on Starz “). You can even use the TV as your smart home hub, so you can see who’s at the door or check cameras all from your TV screen.

Amazon Fire TV pairs easily with all your favorite streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video , Disney+ , Hulu , etc.), so you can easily find something to watch. The TV’s powerful speakers make it great for streaming music too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KgPQ_0fLvw3Gg00

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series Fire TV

$299.99


$409.99


27% OFF


Buy Now

1

Regularly $409.99, this deal gets you 27% discount on the Amazon TV. As with all Amazon deals, prices may change at any time, so we recommend grabbing this Amazon Fire TV sale while it’s still live. See more details here .

Note: The 43-inch , 50-inch and 55-inch Omni Series Fire TVs do not support Dolby Vision, a feature that allows for a more cinematic experience. If that feature interests you, we recommend the 65-inch TV or the 75-inch version on sale at Amazon for $749.99 (regular $1,099.99) .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Uhd Tv#4k Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Espn#Paramount#Blu Ray#Hdmi
