The Magic Valley Mall is a luxury to have in Twin Falls. It supplies plenty of shopping, a movie theater, an arcade, food, and even a playground. It is nice to be able to walk through it during the holidays or to escape the cold or heat and have multiple options. There are a few open areas, and it is a little small, but overall it supplies what the residents of Twin Falls need. As some stores have closed, and certain areas remain unoccupied, it raises the question of what stores could the mall use, and what do the people of Twin Falls want to see available for their shopping needs?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO