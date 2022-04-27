Three Bulldogs among best odds to be top pick in 2022 NFL draft

On Thursday, the 2022 NFL draft will begin. As many as 14 Georgia Bulldogs could hear their name called over the weekend, but one Dawg is tabbed by oddsmakers to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Travon Walker has overtaken Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson for the best odds at being taken No. 1, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Tipico also lists two other Georgia players with odds at being the No. 1 overall picks. See below for the three Bulldogs with the best odds to be the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

(Odds last updated on April 27 at 11 a.m. ET).

Defensive lineman Travon Walker

Odds at going No. 1 overall: -300

Players with better odds at going No. 1: None

Where he goes in Draft Wire’s mock: No. 7 to the New York Giants

What Mel Kiper says about him:

Walker is a great example of why you shouldn’t just look at the stat sheet. He pops on tape, even if he doesn’t have great production. The Georgia defense was loaded with talent, so he wasn’t always the one to get a tackle for loss here or a sack there. But he was always around the football, and he blew up several plays. Walker finished the season with six sacks — including two in the College Football Playoff games. He could end up as a 3-4 defensive end in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

Odds at going No. 1 overall: +10,000

Players with better odds at going No. 1: 9

Where he goes in Draft Wire’s mock: No. 14 to the Baltimore Ravens

What Todd McShay is saying about him:

Davis is a massive nose tackle prospect with long arms and exceptional straight-line speed. As a pass-rusher, he’s a big and powerful bull rusher who is capable of driving a single blocker back into the quarterback with relative ease, but he lacks first-step explosiveness and is slow to redirect. In the run game, Davis is nearly impossible to move. He does a great job with gap control and is as good of a space-eater as you will find in college football. The thing that jumps off the tape is how frequently Davis requires double-team attention, which frees up one-on-one matchups for the rest of his defensive linemates.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Odds at going No. 1 overall: +20,000

Players with better odds at going No. 1: 19

Where he goes in Draft Wire’s mock: No. 35 to the New York Jets

What Todd McShay is saying about him:

Dean is an off-ball linebacker with fast eyes and excellent play speed. He’s undersized with shorter arms but has a unique trait of working through blocks in a flash. He has a violent rip move and rarely allows bigger blockers to get under his pads. Dean closes in a flash and is a highly reliable tackler in space. One thing that jumps out on 2021 tape is his remarkable improvement as a pass-rusher. He shows elite instincts in terms of locating gaps in the offensive line to fire through the line of scrimmage. In coverage, Dean has very good range in zone coverage. His game tape is a treat to study.

