It’s Vail’s last week of the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, so get out there and ride before the lifts close at 4 p.m. on Sunday. In March, Vail Mountain made the announcement to extend the season in what they coined “all the way to May” by keeping the slopes open until May 1. The resort also opened earlier than it normally does, on Nov. 12, making this one of the longest seasons in Vail’s history.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO