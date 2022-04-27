ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County to crack down on illegal vape sales

1037qcountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Health officials in Tompkins County are stepping...

1037qcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Department
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for grand larceny, stolen vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was accused of multiple thefts and stolen vehicles in less than a year will be going to prison, according to the Chemung County Court. The Court told 18 News on April 25 that Damion Mathews, 23, was sentenced to one to three years in a state prison […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSDOH ending contact tracing Friday; what counties are doing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Department of Health's last day of COVID-19 contact tracing will be Friday, April 29. Counties Tuesday began notifying people that people who test positive for COVID-19 after April 29 will likely not even receive a text message. Though, those who test...
SENECA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy