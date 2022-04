Somewhere out there is a place where country, bluegrass, jazz and rock all come together, and Billy Strings is building a house right there on the corner. Strings, who played the first of three sold-out nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday, is too country for country. He's probably best categorized as bluegrass — his band has a stand-up bass, banjo and mandolin, but no drums. But even that doesn't really fit, largely because of Strings' out-of-this-world guitar playing.

