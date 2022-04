One of the first things Kendron Penson did after he was hired as Willowridge’s football coach earlier this month was retrieve pictures from a cabinet. The pictures were of All-Americans who had played at Willowridge. Thurman Thomas. Grady Cavness. William Shankle. Charles Arbuckle. On and on. They were the same pictures that hung on the fieldhouse walls when Penson played left tackle for the Eagles in the mid-90’s.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO