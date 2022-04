Installing a raised garden bed is a great way to improve the appearance of the yard and take on a new hobby growing fresh vegetables at home. However, it’s important to select an appropriate type of wood for the raised garden beds to prevent chemical contamination. Additionally, it’s necessary to choose a rot-resistant and mildew-resistant type of wood for raised garden installations, so you can feel confident that the wood will last for years.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO