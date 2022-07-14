Prime Day PS5 deals 2022 - all the best offers still live

This year's Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals are officially over, but that doesn't mean you can't still find a bargain here and there. We've been busy rounding up all the offers that are still live on everything from games to accessories, and you'll find these below.

Basically, don't hang about - all the best Prime Day PS5 deals that are still available are on a ticking clock. That means it's a good idea to hit checkout as soon as possible before these reductions go back to normal.

Hoping to find a console in the aftermath? Chances aren't so good, we're afraid. Actual PS5 stock during the Prime Day deals hasn't been great; it's mainly been an opportunity to get gear and games cheap. But if any stock appears, we'll get it on the list. For now, check what's going cheap and see if there's anything that catches your eye.

The best Prime Day PS5 deals available now

The best Prime Day PS5 deals in the USA

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB w/Heatsink) | $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $90 (lowest EVER price) - This is one of the most desirable PS5 SSDs money can buy, and now it can be yours for a lowest ever price. Grab it while you still can!

PS5 DualSense controller (White) | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - We all knew it would get some discount treatment for the Prime Day PS5 deals and here we are. A bargain price and it matches its record low.

If white isn't your setup's vibe, then you can also pick up the Black , Red , Pink , Purple, or light blue versions for a reduced price tag.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | $59.99 $44.68 at Amazon

Save $15 - The most recent Lego game is the recipient of a decent discount this week which means it's a pretty good hit for a Prime Day PS5 deal - grab it while it's cheap if you want a top-tier couch co-op adventure.

Ghostwire Tokyo | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Who doesn't like a half-price game? And especially when it's on a pretty new game that was released only a matter of weeks ago?! This is a lowest ever price for the spooky PS5 adventure game so now's a great time to pick it up!

Elden Ring | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Elden Ring has been this price for a few weeks now, but that $10 discount has held on just long enough to make it to Prime Day PS5 deals. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the PS5 version of one of 2022's biggest titles.

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The perfect accompaniment to a multi-controller setup - which is a superior setup to go for if you can - this will ensure you are never without a charged pad and never have to wait to keep playing. And now you can do it for a record low price too.

PlayStation Media Remote | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a great deal on one of the underrated extras that make up the PS5 accessories family and one that can make your life much easier if you utilize a lot of streaming services and watch TV through your console. The lowest ever price too!

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - It's a slightly older game now, but Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is $35 off at Amazon right now. This is a record low price on the 2021 release, so if you've been holding out for a discount now's the time to jump. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - We're just a few dollars away from a record low price here, so you're getting excellent value in a budget PS5 headset here. What's more, we haven't seen this model this cheap since May, so if you missed out on previous sales now's the time to get your cups.

Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - As early Prime Day PS5 headset deals go this is an absolute belter and it's actually one that we'd recommend you jump on! Half price is a great deal for this headset, even if it was a few dollars cheaper a couple of weeks ago. It's still going for the great discounted price right now, along with reductions on the classic black colorway .

WD BLACK SN850 (1TB) | $159.90 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a decent reduction for the WD BLACK SN850, which is basically the unofficial official PS5 HDD expansion.

PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset (White) | $99.99 $89 at Amazon

Save $11 - Pound for pound, the Pulse 3D is still one of the best headsets you can buy for PS5 and PS4. There's very little to argue with even at its full price let alone this discounted one - this will provide you awesome audio, solid mics, and a great fit and level of comfort.

PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset (Midnight Black) | $99.99 $89 at Amazon

Save $11 - If you've gone down the route of making your PS5 setup an all-black affair then the 3D Pulse headset in Midnight Black is for you. You'll get all that makes the headset great, but in black, and getting it with this discount makes it a no-brainer for us.

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR bundle | $349 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you want to get into the world of PSVR but want to do so for less (and aren't worried about the arrival of PSVR2 next year, then this deal saving you a cool hundred bucks is for you. This is the bundle's lowest ever price too!



Razer Kaira Pro | $200 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This premium wireless PS5 headset is the full package in my opinion. And at this price, it offers fair value. Coming from Razer, known quality gaming audio experts, the inclusion of the HyperSense haptics is a real bonus and the mic is incredibly clear too. A great PlayStation headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It is a small discount, of course, but it's the first significant saving on this fantastic PS5 headset and it's a lowest ever price. This makes this deal a genuinely good proposition now if you've been saving for a quality wireless PS5 set of audio givers.

Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB w/Heatsink) | $179.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Okay, it's a small saving, but it's also a chance to get our favorite PS5 SSD on the market for less than usual.

Crucial X8 SSD (2TB) | $219.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This robust PS5 external hard drive is one of the best ways you can back up your PS5 library, and keep your PS4 library to hand. It's sleek, sturdy, and spacious, and it's at its lowest ever price right now.

Crucial X6 SSD (1TB) | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're only after a 1TB drive, then the X8's sister SSD, the X6, offers great value and keeps you below the three-figure mark for a full 1TB-worth of external storage.



Sony A80K 4K OLED TV (55-inch) | $1,999.99 $1,698 at Amazon

Save $301 - This is the first price cut on these brand new, awesome OLED TVs from Sony so this is not to be sniffed at by any means if you have been eyeing up a new TV that's perfect for PS5, and straight from the quality of Sony's TV department.

WD BLACK P50 SSD (1TB) | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This solid, robust, but also speedy PS5 external hard drive is the best way to bank a load of PS4 and PS5 games. A great storage solution.

LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1,199.99 $676.99 at Amazon

Save $523 - Away from the premium OLED TVs from LG this mid-range beast is an awesome TV for PS5. You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here too which makes it a deal worth jumping on right now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - The best Turtle Beach headset's little brother, the also awesome Stealth 600, plunged lower than its lowest price ever for Prime Day.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is one of the best Turtle Beach headsets currently available - even in the face of the recent MAX variants being released - and is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, making this the perfect time to turn the volume up on your favorite games. View Deal

The best Prime Day PS5 deals in the UK

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon

Save £28 - Yep, it's an 'older' game now having come out a few years ago, but at this second-lowest ever price, it's a steal for anyone looking for the dedicated PS5 version, or for anyone looking to jump in ahead of the sequel, Survivor.

The Quarry | PS5 | £64.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £15 - You can already save £20 on The Quarry for PS5 and that is a heck of a discount on such a recent game. And it's a lowest ever price too so you can have a clear conscience if you wanted to go early.

Horizon Forbidden West | £69.99 £44.85 at Amazon

View Deal

WD Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink| £257.99 £134.90 at Amazon

PS5 DualSense controller | £59.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save £3 - The DualSense controller is back down just a little in Amazon's Prime Day PS5 deals right now.

Logitech G29 racing wheel for PS4 / PS5 | £299.99 £212.13 at Amazon

Save £78 - The Logitech G29 is still discounted by a little, but not nearly as much as it was during Prime Day proper.

Gran Turismo 7 | £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - Not its lowest ever price but this is a solid discount that's just seen another reduction on a really recent PlayStation exclusive. Who knows how long this price will last, but if you've been waiting to jump in front of the wheel of Gran Turismo, now is your chance.

Razer Blackshark V2 | £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so picking is up for just £55 is an excellent deal. This is actually the cheapest this set of cups has ever been, by around £10, so there's never been a better time to treat your ears to one of Razer's finest.

Astro A50 wireless headsets | £299.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Samsung QN90A 4K TV (55-inch) | £1,499 £799 at Amazon

Save £700 - At as good as half price, this is a wild price for anyone looking for a perfect for PS5 TYV this summer. If you're in the market for a quality Samsung QLED from the recent lineups, then we'd recommend jumping on this right away.



Will there be a PS5 restock on Amazon Prime Day?

While it's got a bit easier to find PS5 consoles now - I mean, we are about a year and a half on from launch - but if you are still chasing a console this summer there might well be some good news.

Amazon has hosted a few rounds of console restocks this year so far, but notably listed many for its Prime members only. Back in March, the retailer even went as far as promising its subscribers first dips on all console stock before the end of the month, though this was largely a fruitless affair. Still, it shows Amazon is watching other retailers bump up their membership numbers with the elusive consoles, and there's no better time to draw a headline than your own sale. That's why we take a stance of cautious optimism for the being a PS5 restock on Prime Day.

If you're on the hunt for a console before July, though, we'd recommend checking in with Amazon over the course of the next few months. There's literally never a bad time to check but you can still blink and miss stock.

PS5 - check at Amazon

The full-fat variant of the console which comes with a disc drive, allowing you to play disc-based games and enjoy the world of 4K blu-rays too.

PS5 Digital Edition - check at Amazon

The cheaper version, but at the cost of not being able to play disc-based games or other media. You'll have to buy games direct from the online PSN store. We often find prices tend to be much higher here so that saving is soon consumed.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals - FAQs

Is Prime Day free?

The short answer is 'yes, with an if', and the long answer is 'no, with a but'. As long as you have an Amazon account, you will get access to some of the best of Prime Day without having to pay a penny, or for a subscription, or shoulder any fees. However, if you want access to the best that Prime Day has to offer - including the best Prime Day PS5 deals - then paying for a Prime subscription (or going for a free trial could end up getting you access to the best deals and saving you even more money.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day PS5 deals?

Yes. But also no. Simply put, the majority of the Prime Day PS5 deals will indeed be kept behind the Prime membership door, but there are always some deals - and more than ever each year - that will be available to all.

Not only that, but each year loads of other retailers get involved and offer their own Prime Day PS5 deals to compete. What's more, a bunch of the biggest retailers will (usually) price match Amazon as well, so it's always worth keeping an eye on all the other major retailers in June and July to get your eye in and keep abreast of all your possibilities.

However, predictably, it is very likely that the very best Prime Day PS5 deals will need you to have a Prime membership - why wouldn't Amazon keep most of its best offers behind their subscription, after all. Anyway, it's worth it, we think, and you'll get all the extra benefits like the TV, and free delivery, too. And even if you don't want it, you can always use the free trial just for this event!

What will Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals look like in 2022?

We always find that looking back at the previous year's deals is a good starting point of figuring out what might happen this year. However, what we already know is that some of the best accessories and games for the PS5 will definitely be discounted - they are staples of sales so we expect to see them cut again.

In terms of headsets, look out for some premium sets to shift downward entire price categories. If you've been eyeing up those that hold slightly higher price tags like the Arctis 7P+, Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation, and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 , then expect them to fall to the mid-range price category this year. The big sales events are perfect for these products, and even the most expensive items like the Astro A50 or Audeze Penrose often see big, big price cuts that take them down a notch or two.

After some extra storage for your PS5? Hard drives - both internal and external - will definitely be seeing some discounts in the Prime Day PS5 deals. This category of PS5 accessory almost always has deals running even when there isn't a sales event, but it can often be worth holding out for. The prices of internal PS5 SSD s like the Seagate FireCuda 530 and WD BLACK SN850 have slid down since their release dates, but we reckon we could see some lowest ever prices on these. And if an external drive is your target then definitely target an external SSD - not an HDD. While they once held much higher price tags, general downward trends in their prices combined with such sales means you can basically get the likes of the WD BLACK P50 or SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable for the price of an HDD. Madness.

Controllers will be a tough call. We don't (really) have any third-party pads to get excited about at all yet - let alone in a sales sense - so all eyes will be on the DualSense and its now larger array of colors. We could see a cut of a handful of dollars or pounds on the official pad - the deepest price cuts thus far seem to have been just $10 or so in the US so if you see anything more than that, grab it.

Likewise PS Plus is going to be hard to call. The new PS Plus tiers and system will roll out in June so who knows how Sony and retailers will play it? Cut the price to get more people on board? Or hold out because the change has only just happened? What we can say is that traditionally there have been solid discounts of 25% and up on PS Plus subscriptions so Prime Day PS5 deals are a great time to stock up and get more months in the bank. There used to be a '15 months for the price of 12' deal too, but we haven't seen that in a couple of years.

However, if you're after some of the best Prime Day PS5 deals, then we recommend getting prepared for some top PS5 games to get the price cut treatment. And some of the best PS4 games too, in all honesty. We can foresee the big titles on PS5 like Ratchet and Clank, Returnal, Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding (and more), all getting their prices cut. The latter two Director's Cuts have held their price points pretty well since their release so it might be a great time to get one. I have my eyes on Ghost's DC. Fingers crossed.

Predictions aside, we can see the kind of deals that should come up this year by looking back at last year. The same sort of patterns and levels of price cuts should come around again this year - even on newer stuff too.

Can I buy PS5s from Amazon?

Ah, if only this really was a simple 'yes'! While Amazon is always - due to its size, reach, and power - one of our favourite places to check for PS5 stock, the fact remains that it just doesn't have it any more than other retailers. So buying one from Amazon is pretty much just as difficult, and restocks are always fleeting. However, the Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals may just be the next best big opportunity to snag the console as we hope the retail giant is going to release some for Prime members during the event.

If you want to continue your research and take it up a notch, check out the best TVs for PS5 , best PS5 monitors , and the top PS5 wireless headsets that we've rounded up too.

