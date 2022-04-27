ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus has returned to Holiday World

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – After a long break, Santa Claus is ready to greet people once again!

Holiday World has announced Santa Claus’s return on Facebook . The amusement park says that Santa will be back this summer for Storytime, hugs, and photos, and joining him will be Holidog and friends.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari listed in three USA Today Top 10 Polls

“Santa has been so busy the last two years,” says Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.  “We were so grateful he was able to visit with children virtually last summer, but we’re even more grateful he’ll be back in person. After all, my great-grandfather Louis J. Koch created Santa Claus Land 76 years ago so that children who visited Santa Claus, Indiana could sit on Santa’s lap, and tell him their Christmas wishes. We’re ecstatic that we’ll finally be able to return to that.”

Holiday World hiring for 2022 season

Everyone will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park, and hear a story from Santa at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section of the park, says a newsletter.

Holiday World opens for the weekends on May 14, guests should visit this website for the full calendar. Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available here .

